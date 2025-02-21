Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Craig Hallum

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

AKAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.42.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,840.22. The trade was a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,782 shares of company stock worth $1,523,951 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,427,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $232,198,000 after acquiring an additional 81,744 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

