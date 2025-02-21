Advyzon Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 958 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,923,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 5.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 40,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after purchasing an additional 428,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $208.10 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $196.80 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.52. The firm has a market cap of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

