Advyzon Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13,351.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,288,000 after buying an additional 308,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average of $136.46.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

