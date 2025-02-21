ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.050–0.030 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
ACCO Brands Stock Performance
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
ACCO Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -15.87%.
ACCO Brands Company Profile
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
