9,307 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Prakash Investment Advisors LLC

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,307 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,000. Netflix makes up 8.2% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,024.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $938.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $815.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.57, for a total transaction of $691,555.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,322.87. The trade was a 15.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

