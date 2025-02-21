52,650 Shares in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.23% of The New America High Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 11.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 98,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 305,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171,279 shares during the period.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

HYB stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

