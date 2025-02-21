4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Earns “Sell (D-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 92,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 238.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,543,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,147 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.
