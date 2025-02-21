3,325 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Financial Harvest LLC

Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Financial Harvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $202.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.