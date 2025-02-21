2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.39 and last traded at $50.41. 5,528,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 8,935,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 5.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.5768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.