1stdibs.Com’s (DIBS) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $148.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,076,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

