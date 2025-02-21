17,328 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

