YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT) Announces $1.91 Dividend

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 1.9096 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FEAT traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 45,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,057. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.70.

