YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT) Announces $1.91 Dividend

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 1.9096 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FEAT traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 45,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,057. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.70.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.