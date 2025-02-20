Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $386.50 and last traded at $386.50, with a volume of 1574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $384.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,735,444,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,955,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,840,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

