Social Media Stocks To Research – February 19th

Shift4 Payments, Shopify, Vertiv, HubSpot, and Mondelez International are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refers to publicly traded companies that specialize in social media platforms and services. These stocks typically include companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Snap Inc., whose primary business revolves around connecting and engaging users through online social networking. Investors interested in social media stocks assess factors like user growth, engagement metrics, and ad revenue to evaluate the potential profitability and performance of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

FOUR stock traded down $21.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.36. 6,284,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.38. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,015,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,078. Shopify has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.00. 3,595,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,012,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.27 and a 200 day moving average of $109.31.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $28.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $774.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,084. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,613.18, a P/E/G ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $738.68 and its 200-day moving average is $627.81. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,876,905. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00.

