RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.130-4.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.930-0.970 EPS.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.78. 2,386,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,569. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In other news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $55,060.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,195.10. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ned D. Segal sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $121,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.80. The trade was a 21.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,091 shares of company stock worth $542,958. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

