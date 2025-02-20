RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.130-4.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.930-0.970 EPS.
RingCentral Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of RNG stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.78. 2,386,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,569. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNG
Insider Transactions at RingCentral
In other news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $55,060.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,195.10. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ned D. Segal sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $121,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.80. The trade was a 21.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,091 shares of company stock worth $542,958. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RingCentral
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.