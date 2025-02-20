RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52), Zacks reports.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $3,810,153.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. This represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

