PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 160,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 92,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

PPX Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$30.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

