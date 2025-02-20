Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 91602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 6.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

The company has a market cap of $491.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 176.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 383.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 166,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 179.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 51,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

