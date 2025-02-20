Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 274.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of OMER traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.61. 724,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,703. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Omeros by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Omeros by 692.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

