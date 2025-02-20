Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 130931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $526.70.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company's stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

