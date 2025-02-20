Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 130931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $526.70.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
