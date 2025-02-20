MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $205.26 and last traded at $201.47, with a volume of 42641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.05.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.66. The company has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

