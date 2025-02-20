Matthew J. Batteh Sells 700 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,299.34. The trade was a 17.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Saia Trading Down 4.7 %

SAIA traded down $22.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $453.90. The stock had a trading volume of 365,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.90. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.90 and a 52 week high of $628.34.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Saia from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Saia from $561.00 to $544.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,941,000 after purchasing an additional 794,197 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 24,815.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,863,000 after purchasing an additional 371,232 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $137,199,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $89,229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after buying an additional 153,896 shares during the period.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.