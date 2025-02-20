Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – February 19th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Super Micro Computer, Meta Platforms, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, and Microsoft are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. These stocks tend to represent well-established, financially stable corporations that are considered leaders within their respective industries. Investors often view large cap stocks as a more conservative investment option due to their stability and lower risk compared to mid or small cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $7.55 on Wednesday, reaching $361.66. 54,266,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,981,023. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $140.67. 120,386,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,917,031. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.78.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $9.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.24. 234,719,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,896,582. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded down $11.38 on Wednesday, hitting $704.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,725,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,722,818. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $643.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.57. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $740.91.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $540.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,019,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,955,572. The company’s fifty day moving average is $523.07 and its 200 day moving average is $499.53. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.71.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.80. The company had a trading volume of 55,394,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,107,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.46 billion, a PE ratio of 649.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.81.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $414.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,044,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,025,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $385.58 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $427.33 and its 200 day moving average is $422.79.

