JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.83 EPS

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.83), Zacks reports. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 4.87%.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,316. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAKK. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

