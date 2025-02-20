iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.20 and last traded at $72.85, with a volume of 352812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $657.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 266,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 64,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.