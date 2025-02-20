Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $541.15 and last traded at $539.55, with a volume of 606673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $538.15.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.26 and a 200 day moving average of $499.81.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
