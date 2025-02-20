Insider Selling: Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Insider Sells 5,521 Shares of Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Dananberg sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $16,342.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,097.84. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ANNX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 796,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,680. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $301.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Annexon by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Annexon by 29.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 34.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 66,792 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 659,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

