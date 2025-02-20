HSBC Holdings plc Plans Dividend of $1.80 (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

HSBC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.5% annually over the last three years. HSBC has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HSBC to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

HSBC Stock Down 1.7 %

HSBC stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.97. 1,727,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,216. HSBC has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $200.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

