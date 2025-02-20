Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.
Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance
NYSE:HVT.A traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 155. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.24.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
