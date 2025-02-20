Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.830-3.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $54,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,436. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,222 shares of company stock worth $1,624,947 in the last ninety days. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.