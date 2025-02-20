Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPIGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.830-3.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $54,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,436. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,222 shares of company stock worth $1,624,947 in the last ninety days. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.