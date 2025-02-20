Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

FYBR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,552,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FYBR shares. Raymond James cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

