First Hawaiian (FHB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB):

2/3/2025 – First Hawaiian had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – First Hawaiian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – First Hawaiian had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – First Hawaiian had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – First Hawaiian had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – First Hawaiian had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 603,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,668. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

