First Hawaiian (FHB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB):
- 2/3/2025 – First Hawaiian had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – First Hawaiian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – First Hawaiian had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – First Hawaiian had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – First Hawaiian had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – First Hawaiian had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 603,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,668. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
