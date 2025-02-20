F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

NYSE:FG traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.97. 122,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -732.63 and a beta of 1.66. F&G Annuities & Life has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

