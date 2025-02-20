Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Down 30.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 30.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 69.10 ($0.87). Approximately 19,404,246 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 3,756,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £510.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.47.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
