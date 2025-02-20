Evan Roberts Sells 3,519 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,781.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,280,381.82. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Evan Roberts sold 16,005 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $480,150.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Evan Roberts sold 10,716 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $294,475.68.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Evan Roberts sold 12,749 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $348,175.19.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Evan Roberts sold 1,785 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $48,159.30.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Evan Roberts sold 2,681 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $74,933.95.

On Monday, January 6th, Evan Roberts sold 2,873 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $76,450.53.

Phreesia Price Performance

NYSE:PHR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.49. 346,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,462. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.96. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 2,179.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Phreesia by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

