D. Boral Capital Has Lowered Expectations for AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock Price

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at D. Boral Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 121.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on AVITA Medical from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ RCEL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 244,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $260.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.55.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 337.91% and a negative net margin of 96.26%. The business had revenue of $18.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Mcnamara purchased 10,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,749 shares in the company, valued at $461,607.41. The trade was a 27.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 12,461 shares of company stock valued at $129,689 in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

