CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.930-1.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 218,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,997. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $607.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 4.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTO. Raymond James upgraded CTO Realty Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

