CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Alan Hoops Sells 10,200 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $1,187,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,811.07. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CorVel Stock Down 4.4 %

CorVel stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.27. 138,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,239. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.16. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day moving average of $113.48.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CorVel

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.