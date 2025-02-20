CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Alan Hoops Sells 10,200 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $1,187,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,811.07. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CorVel Stock Down 4.4 %
CorVel stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.27. 138,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,239. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.16. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day moving average of $113.48.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
