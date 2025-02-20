Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.500-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $95.77. 2,579,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average of $98.03. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

