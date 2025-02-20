Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Celsius had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 59.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,860,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,776. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

