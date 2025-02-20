Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Celsius had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 59.40%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,860,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,776. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.78.
In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.
