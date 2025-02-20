Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down C$2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$105.08. The company had a trading volume of 117,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,615. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$100.01 and a 1-year high of C$144.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$123.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 737.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CJT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$189.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$177.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$158.45.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

