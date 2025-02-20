CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $334.05 and last traded at $336.92, with a volume of 566533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.01.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in CACI International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

