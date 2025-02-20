BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.90 and last traded at $70.43, with a volume of 6772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.50.
BOC Hong Kong Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BOC Hong Kong
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.