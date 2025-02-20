Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Today – February 19th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, and Best Buy are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to investments in companies that are involved in the development, manufacture, or utilization of virtual reality technology. These stocks typically include companies creating VR hardware, software, content, or related services, and investors may choose to invest in them to capitalize on the growing popularity and potential profitability of the virtual reality industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $13.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $702.79. 12,510,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,692,017. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $643.13 and a 200-day moving average of $587.57. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,607,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,008,264. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.46. 944,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,904. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.23. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43.

