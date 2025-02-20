Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Barings BDC had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BBDC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 553,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,028. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 8,485 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $82,559.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,509.73. This represents a 20.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $285,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,048 shares of company stock worth $136,772 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

