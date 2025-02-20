Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Bank of Communications Stock Up 10.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Bank of Communications’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services in China. The company offers savings deposit products, including demand deposits, lump-sum deposits and withdrawal, time deposit of small savings for lump-sum withdrawal, interest withdrawal on principal deposited, time-demand deposit, call deposit, swap management, and education deposit; personal certificate of deposit; salary financing A; and foreign currency deposit.

