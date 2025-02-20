AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.69

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

AngloGold Ashanti has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Shares of NYSE AU traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,739,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. Scotiabank upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

