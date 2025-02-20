Alison Sasser Sells 676 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $48,692.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $427,353.99. The trade was a 10.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alison Sasser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

On Wednesday, February 12th, Alison Sasser sold 260 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $19,055.40.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.22. 584,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,834. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.26. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.50 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 31.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 125.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6.9% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.