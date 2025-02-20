AES (NYSE:AES) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 2534890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AES. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC began coverage on AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. AES’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in AES by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in AES by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

