Zeta Global (ZETA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Zeta Global to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $294.93 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZETA shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

